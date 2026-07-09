Ritron Quick Assist Made for FECs, More

Ritron, Inc., based in Carmel, Indiana, has released a new portable radio that’ll help workers at arcades, FECs, amusement parks and the like communicate with customers more effectively, they say.

The battery-powered, wireless Quick Assist call button can be located anywhere needed in the location, like at card kiosks or service desks. The Quick Assist can talk directly to a compatible radio-equipped store associate, meaning “no overhead PA pollution.”

Scalable from one to hundreds, these devices have a 70,000-sq.-ft. range, use commercial-grade wireless technology and are designed and manufactured at their facility in Indiana.

Learn more by emailing [email protected] or calling 800-872-1872.