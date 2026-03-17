Rise & Shine Breakfast Celebrates Industry’s Women

AAMA President Beth Standlee hosted a breakfast and panel to recognize women across the amusement industry. On stage with Standlee were AMOA Executive VP Lori Schneider, Sara Paz of Embed, Amy Hedrick of Cleanbox Technology, Linda Fernandez of Fun Factory and Julie Kratochvil of Apple Industries.

Each shared with the audience their career paths, how they came into the industry, and their experiences as women in a male-dominated field.

Paz gave a particularly impassioned speech about the importance of representation in the industry, noting that only 1-2% of venture capital (in all industries) goes to female-led companies.