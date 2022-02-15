Rinky Dink Mini-Golf, Go-Kart Track Closes

Rinky Dink, a family fun center in Medina Township, Ohio, has announced its permanent closure. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the owners said via social media that 2021 was their last season.

“We’re thankful to have been a part of this community for nearly two decades,” the Sullivan family wrote. “While we will cherish the memories we made here, what made this place so special to us was watching all the families, friends, groups and couples create their own memories.”

The venue had two 18-hole mini-golf courses – one nursery-rhyme themed and another “oddities” themed – a go-kart track, arcade, batting cages and bumper boats. The property has been sold and redevelopment is expected.