Rilix to Make U.K. Debut at Winter Show

Rilix will attend the Social Immersive Entertainment Expo for the first time next year. The event runs from Jan. 13-15 alongside the EAG Expo at ExCeL London.
“We are all very excited to exhibit at our first London Show,” said the company’s President Jim Wyatt. “Rilix has been a premier seller of unattended VR in South America and North America, and following our launch in Italy in 2025, EAG is a key part of our strategy to expand distribution throughout Europe. We’re looking forward to fostering strong partnerships and working together to grow the industry.”
The Rilix Coaster already operates in more than 25 countries. RePlay will have a feature on the company in our November issue.