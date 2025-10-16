Rilix to Make U.K. Debut at Winter Show

Rilix will attend the Social Immersive Entertainment Expo for the first time next year. The event runs from Jan. 13-15 alongside the EAG Expo at ExCeL London.

“We are all very excited to exhibit at our first London Show,” said the company’s President Jim Wyatt. “Rilix has been a premier seller of unattended VR in South America and North America, and following our launch in Italy in 2025, EAG is a key part of our strategy to expand distribution throughout Europe. We’re looking forward to fostering strong partnerships and working together to grow the industry.”