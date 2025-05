Rilix, makers of the immersive VR roller coaster, has partnered with JPK, a leading European arcade and entertainment solutions distributor.

The company says the collaboration “marks a significant milestone in making Rilix VR attractions more accessible to operators across Italy and beyond.”

Rilix was at two Italian trade shows recently, including the Family Entertainment Expo in Bergamo. You can learn more about the coaster at www.rilix.business.