Rilix Awarded ETL Mark

The VR manufacturer Rilix has been awarded the prestigious ETL Mark. Issued by Intertek, the ETL Mark is “recognized globally as a designation of quality, safety and performance.”

“Receiving the ETL Mark after a yearlong evaluation demonstrates our commitment to safety and quality, asserting to operators, distributors and consumers alike, that our VR coaster simulators meet critical safety and regulatory standards,” said Rilix COO Michael Carvalho.

“This milestone not only reflects the hard work and dedication of the Rilix team, but also reinforces the company’s mission to deliver innovative and immersive top-tier entertainment technologies.”

The company, which produces Andamiro’s SpongeBob VR Bubble Coaster among others, said they’ve been working hard over the past year to improve their coaster system, focusing on “easier assembly, enhanced aesthetics and robust construction.”

Learn more at www.rilix.business and www.intertek.com.