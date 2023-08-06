Ricky Dean’s Fun Center Opens in St. Joe, Mizzou

Ricky Dean’s has been enjoying their first summer in action, according to News Press Now. Recently opened in St. Joseph, Mo., the indoor-outdoor entertainment facility is operated by the owner of nearby Joe Town Speedway and Cool Crest mini-golf.

Six attractions are the mainstays at Ricky Dean’s – a batting cage, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf and an arcade inside and rock climbing, bumper boats and pickleball courts outside.

Given the success of the brand so far, owner Rick Gilmore is exploring expansion options in Columbia, Mo., and Overland Park, Kan.