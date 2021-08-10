Rick Kirby Shifting Roles, New EVP of Betson Gaming

After more than 40 years of leadership in the amusement industry, Rick Kirby will now focus on his new role as the Executive Vice President of Betson Gaming. In the post, Betson said Kirby will continue to work with key suppliers, customers and legislators in relevant jurisdictions.

Kirby’s career started in amusements with Bally Northeast. Upon their closing, he joined H. Betti Industries and Betson New England Distributing Co. Inc. was formed under his stewardship. It became known as NECO and Kirby managed the Northeast territory, key national accounts and also had a tenure as a divisional President of Betson Enterprises.

During his long career in the business, Kirby has served as president of AAMA and was recognized with the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 (he was also the New York AMOA’s Man of the Year in 2004 and the CMIA Massachusetts Man of the Year in 1987).

“His reputation for always being of service to anybody who called is well deserved,” Betson said. “Rick encourages his longtime industry friends and co-workers to stay in touch and promises that he isn’t completely going away!”