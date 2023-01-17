Rick and Morty Shipping in February

Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz, the new pusher from LAI Games, will begin to ship in February for orders already placed, according to the company. Based on the Cartoon Network TV show that started its sixth season in September 2022, Rick and Morty: Blips and Chitz takes the billion-dollar media franchise into the arcade.

The game challenges players to aim marbles down the playfield to add marbles and colorful disks to the deck to win tickets and a chance for the Super Bonus.

Learn more about the new game at www.laigames.com/games/rick-and-morty-blips-and-chitz. Contact the company at [email protected].