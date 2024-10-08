Rick and Morty Experience Set to Open Dec. 6

Rick and Morty: Multiverse Mania Experience will debut at the Morgan Arts Complex in Chicago on Dec. 6 and run through Jan. 5. The 25,000-sq.-ft. facility will be turned into a life-size version of Rick’s lab, based on the hit TV cartoon.

Guests will have about an hour to play games, win prizes and enjoy some mini-golf, laser tag and much more.

“In the Multiverse Mania Experience, Morty’s accident with a portal gun has resulted in a chaotic crisscross of portals, spanning beloved locations across the universe that are now waiting for you to explore,” reads an official press release. “You may train in a laser blaster arena, brush up your short game with Mr. Meeseeks, or even tempt fate with a photo on Rick’s forbidden off-planet toilet. Jump into your favorite show moment, play games, win prizes, grab a treat and maybe fill out Morty’s Adventure Card while you’re at it.”