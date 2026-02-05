Rich Babich on RePlay Podcast

Reporting to our podcast host Randy Chilton from Bora Bora, The Game Exchange of Colorado’s Rich Babich talked about his decades-long career in the industry in an interview released this week. Babich is currently celebrating more than 50 years with his wife Bev on a cruise that embarked in Los Angeles and will culminate in Vancouver after months circumnavigating much of the Pacific, with major stops in New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Alaska.

Babich explained that today, half of his business is commercial – selling to FECs and operators – and the other half is for the home market. “I believe I’m the only person on the distribution side of the industry that has decided to focus that much of our business on the retail side,” he added.