Rex Yannarell Passes On

Rocco “Rex” Yannarell, a former vice president of international sales for Rowe, died in early August at age 96, according to his obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Yannarell joined the Army in 1946 and served in the Korean War. Upon his return home, he attended Pierce Business College and trained and worked as an accountant, later forming his own company that introduced mini bars in hotel rooms around the world. By age 40, he built a successful business that he sold.

Looking for a new challenge, he joined the Coffee-Mat Corporation of America in 1975 and eventually became the VP of international sales for Rowe when the company was purchased by Coffee-Mat in 1983.