Revamped Bumperz Opens in Colorado

Bumperz Entertainment, originally opened as a mini-golf course in 2015, has been fully revamped, reopening last month in Pueblo West, Colo., with not only 9-hole mini-golf but also with a bar and restaurant, 6-lane bowling alley, escape room and more.

Last June, co-owner Trinity Smith began the full remodel, which also included solar panels placed on the roof to help power the place. Smith and fellow co-owner Jeremy Carter also added an educational element to its offerings – saying they want schools to be able to have field trips there and actually have a good time.

The mining themed Bumperz details famous mines in Colorado history. There’s even an area of the entertainment center that’s a mining town replica, according to The Pueblo Chieftain. Learn more about the business at www.bumperzpw.com.