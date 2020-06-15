RetroCade Opens in Texas

The first arcade bar in Rockwall County, Texas, opened up on June 12. Located in Rowlett, just outside of Dallas, RetroCade charges a $10 per person admission, which is good for a day of unlimited play on the vintage arcade machines.

RetroCade’s video game collection, according to Front Porch News, includes favorites from the 1980s and 90s like Galaga, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, Centipede and Sinistar. They also have pinball machines, basketball games and racers.

The bar is all ages, but is strictly 21-plus after 9 p.m., and will be open until 1 a.m. They have a large selection of beer, wine and cider, and also have soda, energy drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages available – plus an on-site kitchen for hot snacks and food.

Under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, the business had to open at 50% capacity, meaning room for 48 guests. Once they reach capacity, a line will form outside the door and guests will be let in as others leave. Learn more about the biz at www.retrocadeoftexas.com.