Retro Japanese Video Game Venue Opens in Akihabara

Tokyo Video Gamers, a new game bar in Japan’s capital city, has opened. Officially licensed by a number of Japanese video game companies, the bar serves cocktails in glasses and on coasters themed after retro games, according to Japan Forward.

The arcade machines and retro theme is just one part of the business, whose neon lights and otherwise dark interior are more reminiscent of modern gaming PCs.

Anyone who orders a drink gets one of the game-themed coasters to keep. The bar also has a space filled with game-related merchandise for purchase. Learn more at www.tokyovideogamers.com.