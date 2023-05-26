Retro Bowling Alley Closing May 31 Near SF

Sea Bowl, first opened in 1958, will have its final day on the lanes today, May 31. According to The San Francisco Standard, the Pacifica, Calif., retro center had recently made the announcement to their league bowlers.

Such a staple in the community, the business is located on Sea Bowl Lane, just east of the Pacific Coast Highway that brings locals and tourists alike to its 32 lanes.

“We have cherished the many years that we’ve been able to provide a fun and exciting space for you to enjoy,” said owner David Szeto. “We have made the difficult decision to retire and close our family business. It is with mixed emotions that we announce this decision, but we feel that it is time to start a new chapter in our lives.”