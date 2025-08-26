Retro Arcade, Shop Bows in Benton

Picker’s Retro Games and Gear opened earlier this summer in Benton, Arkansas, reports The Saline Courier.

The free-play arcade offers pinball machines, arcade cabinets and console gaming. Guests simply pay a $15 fee for unlimited play. There’s also a game store that sells video games and pop culture items.

“Benton hasn’t really had an entertainment presence since the bowling alley left,” explained owner Brandon Wiltse. “We do have Urban Air, which is great for mostly young children, but there really has not been anything for teenagers, millennials and Gen Z and older people to do in Saline County for a while. So opening up the arcade – we have seen a really, really good reception.”

Visit them in Benton or on Facebook. (Click here for the latter.)