Retro Arcade Bar, Pizzeria Opens in Oklahoma

Up-Down, an arcade bar-pizzeria concept that started six years ago in Des Moines, just added Oklahoma City to its portfolio after opening a multilevel, 4,000-sq.-ft. location on Aug. 21.

The arcade features more than 70 video games from the 1980s and ’90s, pinball machines, Nintendo 64 console gaming, Skee-Ball, life-size Jenga and Connect Four, according to The Oklahoman.

“We have been looking to expand into Oklahoma for years, but from my first visit to OKC I knew that the Plaza District was the perfect neighborhood for us,” said Up-Down managing partner Josh Ivey. “The eclectic and diverse neighborhood was ideal for the concept that has been described as ‘a bar for people who are over the traditional bar scene.’”

The business has other locations in St. Louis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City and another coming soon in Nashville. Learn more about the concept at www.updownarcadebar.com.