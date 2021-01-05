RePlay Reminder: Tell Us What’s on Your Mind

Publisher Eddie Adlum has a favor to ask all of you in this new year – something fun and helpful for readers: Send him an email ([email protected]) about what’s going on with you or your business. Simple as that. Your message can be sunny or serious, coin-op related or not, short or long. Think of it as a way to get the new year started.

Your “hello” to our readers and some of your industry friends may be featured in the upcoming February 2021 edition of the magazine, so please be sure to include at least your full name, and your company and title if you’d like to.