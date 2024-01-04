RePlay Question of the Month Asks Operators About Technicians

Calling all operators! If you haven’t yet responded to our Question of the Month email, now’s your chance to be a part of the conversation.

In our upcoming edition, we’re asking how you keep your games in great working order. Do you have a dedicated technician? How do you increase the skillset of yourself or your technicians? (Click here to complete the brief survey.)

The deadline to respond is next Wednesday, January 10, so don’t delay! We especially encourage operators who don’t always reply to our Question of the Month to let their voices be heard, too. You are all very appreciated by the RePlay team!