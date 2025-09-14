Episode 5 of the RePlay Podcast features Jim Stansfield Jr. of Stansfield Vending of LaCrosse, Wisc., the man who host Randy Chilton calls “the consummate amusement operator.” Jim began working for his father back in the days of nickel bingo machines and over time, built a very sizable business. Upon his retirement, Stansfield Vending was initially sold to his daughters Janet and Julie; today, it’s an employee-owned business (ESOP) run by Janet.

(CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE.)

Through three generations the business has not only survived but thrived. The family mantra was: “Get in the room together and tell it like it is.” That, and the “show up every day, work your ass off and you’ll be just fine” advice from his father, certainly served Jim and his family well.

Jim recounts when he was president of the AMOA (the Amusement and Music Operators Assn.) in 1999, which were very turbulent times for the group. “This story is a must-listen for anyone with an interest in the history of our operator association,” says Chilton. “What a few leaders did during those years ensured the AMOA’s very survival and set the stage for how the group operates today.”

This podcast also features colorful stories about many industry well-knowns – Don Hesch, Ted Furkin, Frank Seninsky, Wally Boher, Dick Hawkins and Jerry Derrick to name a few. And as a bonus, as we near the conclusion, Jim’s daughter Janet joins for more great advice from the Stansfields. Added Chilton, “This was a pleasure and an absolute honor for me to visit with Jim and Janet, and we hope you enjoy the podcast.”

