RePlay Podcast Features Betson’s Bob Geschine

If you’re in the industry, you undoubtedly know Betson Enterprises and its longtime leader, President Bob Geschine. He’s been with the iconic coin-op outfit for 50-plus years and has been its topper since the late ’90s.

He was recently interviewed by Randy Chilton for Episode 3 of the new RePlay Magazine Podcast, which aims to get a fuller picture of these titans of the amusement industry. (We’ve so far had on George McAuliffe and Terry Moss.)

Beyond leading the fourth-generation Betti business, Geschine has a close-knit family and has been married to his wife for 53 years, living in the same house for 50 of them, along the Jersey Shore – where he grew up on the boardwalks spending time at arcades.

Click here to watch on YouTube.