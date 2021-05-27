RePlay Newsletter Back June 2, Three Times a Week

We’re taking the day off Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. We’ll be back on Wednesday, June 2, when we’ll return to our pre-Covid schedule of three newsletters a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays).

This will free up more time for our editorial staff to start traveling again to industry functions and time to do more in-depth stories on the things we all care about in coin-op.

May we suggest that now would be an excellent time to renew your print subscription, so you don’t miss out on all the exciting post-Covid stories we’ll be publishing? It’s still only $65 and you can pay on our website, www.replaymag.com/get-replay/subscriptions.