RePlay Magazine Podcast Welcomes Terry Moss

In the second episode of the new RePlay Magazine Podcast, hosted by Randy Chilton, we sat down with Terry Moss of Moss Distributing.

“In the late 1970s, Terry was working for Capitol Records in Hollywood when his father called him home to Des Moines, Iowa, to learn their distributing business. About six months later, a tragic plane crash claimed the life of his father and brother, and Terry stayed to run the company,” a synopsis of the episode explained.

“We’ll never know how Terry Moss might have shaped the business of music over a lengthy career, but he’s had a significant impact on the world of coin-operated entertainment, growing Moss into a five-office, leading amusement machine dealership.”

Click here to watch the new episode on YouTube.