RePlay Bringing Back Players’ Choice Chart

With Covid restrictions easing across the country, RePlay has decided the time is right to restart the Players’ Choice chart. While we know that it might skew toward operator returns in states that have little or no restrictions, we think it’s a good time to catch the pulse of where the industry stands today.

So charters, look out for the survey in your inbox in the coming month. And, any route or arcade operators who want to participate in the survey, send an email to [email protected]. We’d love the help!