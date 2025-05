Need 2 Speed opened April 28 at the Northtowne Marketplace in Reno, Nev., and features the first and only multi-level indoor electric go-kart track in the city, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The business previously had a different location in Reno but closed that down to create this state-of-the-art facility.

In addition to the racetrack, you’ll find 12 lanes of duckpin bowling, 9-hole mini-golf, a 40-game arcade and full restaurant-bar. Visit them in Reno or at www.need2speed.com.