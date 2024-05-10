Reminder: VNEA World Pool Championships Coming Up

The 2024 VNEA World Pool Championships, the event’s 44th annual running, will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas from May 23-June 1.

Featuring more than 300 Valley pool tables, the massive event will have tournaments in 8-Ball and 9-Ball Singles, Team, Scotch and Open Doubles. All skill levels are welcome and are placed accordingly. VNEA professionals will be on hand, too, including Jerry Briesath, Tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman, Dave “Ginger Wizard” Pearson and Shane Van Boening.

There will also be a Hall of Fame induction ceremony and awards banquet with loads of entertainment on May 27 at 7:45 p.m.

VNEA’s Junior Championships will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center in Iowa for youth ages 7-11, minors ages 12-15 and majors ages 16-20 from July 18-21. Eighty Valley pool tables will be ready for the competition.

Learn more about everything VNEA at www.vnea.com.