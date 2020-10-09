Reminder: Virtual Pinball Expo This Week, Oct. 14-17

The Virtual Pinball Expo kicks off this Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. for a live broadcast on Twitch, and then continues with three days of tournaments, speakers and all sorts of fun for pinball lovers. This year’s show is free to view on Twitch (just go to www.twitch.tv/pinballexpo).

There will be factory tours, seminars, vendor showcases and more. “The Virtual Pinball Expo will be a great opportunity to see the latest news in the world of pinball and catch up with some familiar faces in an all-digital experience we’re sure you’ll enjoy,” said organizers Rob Berk, Dave Fix and Jeff Ohler.

Feel free to email [email protected] with any questions or comments, and visit www.pinballexpo.com for more information.