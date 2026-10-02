Reminder: Pinball Expo Next Week in Chicago

Pinball Expo will be at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel next week from Oct. 14-17.

Factory tours are among the highlights every year. The limited-capacity Jersey Jack Pinball tour is sold out but there will also be tours of the Stern Pinball factory, which offer unlimited availability. (Stern is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and Pinball Expo organizers teased that many surprises are in store.)

Some other stuff on the agenda… There’s going to be the IFPA 1st Annual Digital Pinball World Championship, a Three Musketeers costume contest, a Spooky Pinball Q&A, and a handmade wooden pinball machine will be unveiled.

Go to www.pinballexpo.com for the latest information, including a detailed schedule.