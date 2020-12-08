Reminder: PCS Webinar Tomorrow, Dec. 10

In order to move forward into 2021, Party Center Software says it’s important to take a look back at all the lessons learned in 2020. That’s why they’re asking you to join their live webinar tomorrow, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Called FEC Industry Insights for 2020, the straightforward event will discuss how the industry pivoted and what strategies worked best with TrainerTainment founder Beth Standlee and COO and franchisee of Urban Air Adventure Parks Jeremy Hoyum.

Click here to register or visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information. Remember, if you can’t make the date, sign up anyways and PCS will send you a video of the webinar.