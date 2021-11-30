Reminder: Oregon Operator Meeting Coming Next Week in Portland Suburb

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. will hold a meeting next week on Dec. 8 at High Rocks Steak & Chops at 915 E. Arlington St. in Gladstone, Ore.

The event starts at 10 a.m., when the group will find out about the latest games and products from factory and distributor reps. They’ll also get a legislative update from lobbyist Roger Martin and hear from AMOA President Sam Westgate. At noon, they’ll have lunch courtesy of AMI and TouchTunes.