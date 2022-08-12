Reminder: NAC2022 Sept. 13-15 in Florida

NAC2022, the National ATM Council’s annual “ATMs Across America” conference, will be held Sept. 13-15 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Click here to register for the event.

Conference registration is $645 for members and $945 for non-members. Among the highlights are exciting new products and services from Hyosung, Genmega and Triton – “The Big 3” – and many other vendors.

On the education docket, various seminars include: “Successful Business Moneymaker for Your ATM Company”; “Major New ATM PCI Compliance Requirements & Deadlines”; and “Latest on Class-Action Antitrust Case vs. VISA/Mastercard.”

Visit www.natmc.org for more information and click here for the full conference schedule.