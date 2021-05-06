Reminder: Lasertron Conference May 18-19

Lasertron’s in-person conference at their newest center in Rochester, N.Y., is set for May 18-19 and tickets are free. Click here to reserve your seats before they run out.

Topics of the 2-day conference include team building, developing the right knowledge and experience, providing the right tools to succeed and other leadership and management-focused discussions. From an operational side of things, the conference will detail site selection for new operators, entertainment center layout, marketing and sales, guest service and more.

All New York protocols will be followed such as social distancing and mask wearing, however, Lasertron also noted the state currently has no travel, quarantine or testing restrictions if you’re coming from out of state.

Click here to see the event’s full itinerary. Contact Ann Kessler for more information: [email protected] or 800-897-8766 ext. 314.