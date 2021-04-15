Reminder: Foundations Virtual Road Show Coming Up April 28-29

Foundations Entertainment University is hosting their 2nd Virtual Road Show from April 28-29. Click here to register for the free event.

FEU’s Virtual Road Show features two brand new entertainment venues with up-to-the-minute construction tours and owner interviews that outline their paths to success. The deadline to register is Monday, April 26.

Foundations has plans to return to its live seminars from July 27-29 and Oct. 12-14, so make sure to keep those dates open if you’re interested in attending. More details will be coming soon at www.foundationsuniversity.com.