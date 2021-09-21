Reminder: Foundations Event Stops in Phoenix Oct. 12-13

Foundations Entertainment University will hold their next event Oct. 12-13 at the Marriott Phoenix Chandler in Arizona. Click here to register now.

Dubbed “the entertainment industry’s key seminar for new developers and current operators,” the program will have two full days of educational workshops, including one-on-one consultations with industry experts.

There will also be an interview and case study with a new operator and educational site visits at two area entertainment facilities. Tuition is $199 and includes the $25 registration fee. Learn more at www.foundationsuniversity.com and click here to book your hotel room.