Reminder: Foundations Event Oct. 17-18 in Houston

Are you signed up for the next Foundations Entertainment University at Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village? If not, you can click here to register for the Oct. 17-18 event. The cost is $199 per person.

Those going to this FEU can expect educational presentations, operator interviews, a trade show to top industry vendors, FEC site visits and more.

A block of hotel rooms has been reserved for Foundations attendees at a rate of $239 per night now through Sept. 25. You can click here to book with that special room rate or call the hotel directly at 800-228-9290 and ask for reservations using the group name Foundations Entertainment University.

Learn more and see the full agenda (coming soon) at www.foundationsuniversity.com.