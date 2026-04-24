Reminder: FEC Connect May 4-5 in Columbus

AAMA’s FEC Connect will be at their FEC of the Year – Star Lanes Polaris in Columbus, Ohio – from May 4-5. Those still interested in registering may do so by April 30.

Organizers call it “the event for both new and seasoned family entertainment center operators looking to elevate their business.” What better than an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into the award-winning FEC to learn the secret to success?

From operations and attractions to revenue strategies and guest experience, attendees can connect with and learn from the best at FEC Connect.

Click here to register or visit www.coin-op.org for more details and the full agenda.