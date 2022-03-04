Reminder: FEC Connect April 5 at D&B in Florida

Now less than a month away, AAMA’s FEC Connect event will be held April 5 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Dave & Buster’s location in Hollywood, Fla. Cost is $50 for an individual ticket or $1,000 for a sponsorship. Click here to register.

The event features multiple roundtable sessions, a facility tour and Q&A and more. Speakers include Trevor Gianaris (Elaut), Candi Kelley (TrainerTainment), Kevin Lonzo (Lonzo Law), Kevin Loughery (Prospr Communications), Paula Rinker (Elaut), Nader Saweeres (SF Processing) and Russ Van Natta (Creative Works).

You can click here to book a room at the SpringHill Suites for $139/night, the special group rate for FEC Connect attendees.

Contact AAMA’s Alex Ritschdorff for more information about the event at 847-290-9088.