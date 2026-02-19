Reminder: East Coast Variety Next Week

The 31st Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show in Atlantic City is set for Feb. 26-27, the New Jersey Attractions Association reported. The event will be at the Golden Nugget Grand Ballroom and feature Betson, Pipeline Games, Rhode Island Novelty, A&A Global and many more vendors.

The event is dubbed “the trade show to keep you connected to the amusement industry in the tri-state area.” Expect the annual scholarship awards party and much more.

For exhibitor information and other details, contact NJAA Executive Director Kimberle Samarelli at [email protected].