Reminder: Deadline for AAMA Volunteer Chances

If you’d like to help shape the future of AAMA and the amusement industry, the association is asking you to submit your AAMA Team Interest Form by this Friday, Aug. 14. AAMA members can click here for 2026-27 team sign-ups.

As the association continues to evolve, AAMA says it has a new volunteer engagement structure designed to create more opportunities for members to get involved, contribute their expertise and move their strategic priorities forward.

From now on, committee membership is appointed and made up of designated board members and the chairs of the teams that fall within each committee. They will provide “strategic oversight, coordination and accountability across their respective focus areas.”

“Teams,” meanwhile, are “where the work happens.” The association said those will focus on “advancing specific initiatives, developing ideas and accomplishing objectives established by their committee.

Learn more by calling 847-290-9088 or emailing [email protected].