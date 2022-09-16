Reminder: Betson’s NW Showcase Oct. 1

Betson’s 11th Annual Northwest Amusement Showcase will be held Saturday, Oct. 1., at the Holiday Inn Portland-Columbia Riverfront in Oregon.

The event is free for industry friends and family, and will run from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with lunch, dinner and an open bar in addition to all the new machines on display and education sessions.

Click here to learn more about the event and see the seminar schedule, which includes sessions like “Keep Your Games Up and Earning” and “Merchandising Magic for Your Crane.” You can click here to RSVP to the event.