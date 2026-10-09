Reminder: AMOA’s Tech School Nov. 3-4

Following a record-setting turnout at their July gathering in Chicago, AMOA’s Regional Tech School will be in association president Tommy Hendley’s Charlotte, North Carolina, from Nov. 3-4.

The two-day program – and the 11th event since the school’s inception – will feature six specialized technical training tracks “designed to help operators and technicians build practical, hands-on skills across a wide range of equipment.”

Those tracks include jukebox tech sessions with AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes, a dart tech session with TouchTunes/Arachnid, an ATM tech session with Venco Business Solutions, a pinball tech session with Bob Burnham (Paradise Pinball), a payment system tech session with Amusement Connect and a crane tech session with Hendley (B & H Vending and Amusements).

On Nov. 3, the tech school will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (including lunch) and there will be a networking reception and dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On Nov. 4, the tech school will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (also including lunch).

Hotel reservations at the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte Airport for the special rate of $179 per night must be booked by Oct. 19.

For registration information, visit www.amoa.com/education/amoa-regional-tech-school.

Call Maggie Kapinos at 815-893-6010 for any questions.