Reminder: AMOA-NY Meeting Monday, April 25

From 6-9 p.m. on April 25, the Amusement and Music Owners Assn. of New York will meet for their Annual Gala at Ben and Jack’s in New York City. The association will honor Chris Brady, the vice president of sales for LAI Games.

“AMOA-NY’s 2022 award is a true honor to be recognized by the customers we serve,” Brady said. “AMOA-NY has navigated through challenging times. The Annual Gala will be a demonstration of support for the operator and a celebration of the importance of their strength and vitality to our industry!”

The association wrote of Brady: “His success and loyal customer following has helped LAI Games to become one of the most dynamic developers of amusement games, and the market leader in unattended out-of-home VR.”