Reminder: AAMA’s Virtual Meeting Starts Tomorrow…And It’s Free Even for Non-Members!

AAMA has lined up a solid schedule for this year’s annual meeting that will be livestreamed using the Whova platform. It gets underway tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 15, with association board meetings and after that, the schedule opens up to everyone in the industry for the remainder of the virtual event.

Wednesday’s agenda includes Bob Cooney who will talk about the “Science of Innovation,” lobbyist John Russell of Dentons who will give his annual government relations presentation, and Dannie Festa, co-founder and CEO of World Builder Entertainment, who will take the virtual stage for her keynote presentation. Also on that day, attendees will hear from three of the association’s past FEC of the Year award winners as well as learn about products and services from a number of AAMA member companies.

On Thursday, other AAMA member companies will have presentions, Cooney will moderate two panel discussions, and Jon Taffer, well-known for his Bar Rescue show, will speak in a session called “FEC Rescue.”

Thanks to not having to get an airplane ticket and hotel reservation, last-minute decisions about attending the event are simple. That said, you do still need to register by going to whova.com/web/aamg_202010 … you’ll find the full schedule of events there as well. Learn more about AAMA’s other programs and membership by visiting www.coin-op.org.