Reminder: AAMA Real Estate Webinar Next Week, March 9

AAMA is hosting a free webinar on March 9 at 10:30 a.m. Central time as part of its monthly Member Connect webinar series. It will be led by RJ Mohindra of FEC Real Estate, a national real estate brokerage firm that services family entertainment businesses.

He will discuss two main topics. One will be seven “battle-tested strategies” to deal with your landlord during Covid-19 (Justin Ripp from Shenaniganz and DK Patel from Safari Nation will be in attendance). Another topic will be seven disciplined approaches for navigating today’s real estate markets.

AAMA members and non-members can register for free (click here). Go to www.coin-op.org for more info, or click hereto see a video promo made by FEC Real Estate. They can be reached at www.fecrealestate.com.