Tomorrow, Nov. 29, is the deadline to nominate someone for the 2023 AAMA Lifetime Achievement Award. Click here to submit your nomination. The nominee must have a minimum of 15 years of service in the amusement industry.

Past winners include Bob Geschine, Ralph Coppola, Larry Treankler, David Cohen, John Schultz, Gary Stern, Rick Kirby, Al Kress, Dave Courington and Jon Kleinman.

Learn more at www.coin-op.org.