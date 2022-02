David Snook and others in the industry have asked where they can send flowers, cards, letters or other expressions of sympathy to his wife Carol. You may do so using the following address:

Carol Carrara, 2641 Saltbush Drive, Las Vegas NV 89134

You can also make a donation in his honor to a favorite charity of the couple’s:

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, PO Box 9339, Washington DC 97339