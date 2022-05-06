Remembering and Honoring Rod Kruse

As readers will remember, Nebraska Technical Service’s Rod Kruse passed away last December. His longtime friend and fishing buddy Jim Roe (sales manager at Moss Distributing), called in to share how he and family members honored him.

On May 5, Rod’s brother Mike, son Ryan and Jim placed a memorial bench at Rod’s favorite fishing lake in Colorado at around 9,000 feet elevation.

Said Jim, “This spot was his favorite to fish for trout, have a beer and watch the sun set behind the mountains. We all had a toast to Rod.” Jim said Rod will always be remembered for the man he was and for the contributions he made.

“He and his company, NTS, were absolutely invaluable in helping get many manufacturers off the ground and create larger footprints for them – TouchTunes, Incredible Technologies and Merit Industries among them. In fact, Rod was the absolute pioneering and guiding light in getting TournaMAXX off the ground for Merit (he had over 500 TournaMAXX locations). Rod had an engineering degree (it showed) and served in the Air Force. He always had that can-do attitude, and one of the best laughs you could ever hear. He is survived by a wonderful family and great NTS crew. God bless you, Rod.”