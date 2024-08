A Dave & Buster’s location in Jackson Township, Ohio, recently reopened following a facility revamp, reported the Canton Repository.

Among the changes were an updated dining menu and the addition of interactive social bays and a massive 40-ft. TV screen.

The venue handed out cards for free games for a year to the first 200 people in line. The location’s general manager Greg Peters said there were well over 200 people waiting when the doors opened.