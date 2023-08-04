Registration Opens For Upcoming IAAPA Expo

To be held Nov. 13-17 at their usual digs in the Orange County Convention Center, IAAPA Expo registration is now open.

IAAPA reports a “sold-out tradeshow floor” with nearly 1,120 exhibitors set to showcase the latest in amusements and attractions. The international show boasts exhibitors from 38 countries. There will be nine pavilions this year, including Family Entertainment; Food & Beverage; Games & Arcade; Inflatables; Operational Services; Outdoor Exhibitors; Rides & Equipment; Show Production & Design; and Water Park.

“IAAPA’s education team took great care to build a conference program that offers something for everyone,” said Michael Shelton, vice president and executive director of IAAPA’s North America region. “Session speakers truly represent our diverse membership and this year’s EDUSessions include over 100 educational opportunities with all of the latest industry trends including a deep dive into artificial intelligence to how to build a better financial foundation to trending public relations topics and crisis communications.”

